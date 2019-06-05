Policeman Kills 21-year-old in Umuahia

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

A Police Sergeant, identified as Collins Akpugo, has shot to death a resident of Okwulagha Afara Ukwu in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

A women leader from the community, Mrs. Ngozi Ogbonna, who led a protest yesterday, told journalists that the 21-year-old, Chukwubuike Onuoha, was shot in front of his father’s compound on Monday night.

Ogbonna said Onuoha was in company of other youths from the community when the policeman drove towards them in a Toyota Hilux van.

She said the victim asked the policeman to dim his vehicle light when they drove towards them in the street. This led to an argument before the cop shot the deceased.

She said, “We know Collins very well; he is a tenant in our community. He killed our son for no just cause. He was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, this morning.

“We have gone to the government to complain; we are also going to the Police Command to express our grievances to them. All we want is justice in this matter.”

Apart from the women, youths in the community also marched to the Central Police Station in Umuahia yesterday morning.

They were reportedly dispersed by policemen with tear gas before blocking a section of the Umuahia-Bende Road where the CPS is located.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Okon Enen, had summoned a team, led by the Homicide Department of the State Criminal Investigation Department, to investigate the incident.

He said, “We got a signal last night that a police officer shot a resident of the Afara community.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state has ordered a thorough investigation into happened, though the CP has sent a delegation to commiserate with the family and community of the deceased.

“He has assured them that no stone would be left unturned until justice prevailed in the matter.”