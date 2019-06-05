Buhari Condoles with THISDAY MD over Wife’s Death

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja commiserated with the Managing Director of THISDAY, Mr. Eniola Bello, over the death of his wife, Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello, in London on Tuesday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the president joined Bello’s friends and professional colleagues in mourning Mrs. Bello, whose motherly love and kindness, he said, would be sorely missed by the family.

“President Buhari urges family and loved ones to find solace in God and the seeds of goodness and charity sown in many lives by Bello’s wife, believing she lived and stood for virtues that will continue to resonate.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will grant Helen’s soul eternal rest, and comfort her family,” the statement added.