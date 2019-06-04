Kwara Governor Begins Probe of Predecessor

Prepares supplementary budget to accommodate new priorities

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, may have commenced the probe of the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Abdulfatah Ahmed, with a view to ensuring justice and equity in the distribution of public resources in the state.

Abdulrazaq has also said he would send a supplementary budget to the state House of Assembly to fund intervention projects in parts of the state.

The governor yesterday approved the appointment of committee on review of sales of government property.

Abdulrasaq had last week, during his inauguration as the seventh executive governor of the state, said that the new administration would look into how public resources had been deployed in the past but to the extent that such inquiry would turn the page for the state in its quest for socioeconomic development.

However, in a statement issued yesterday in Ilorin and signed by the deputy Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Agboola Olarenwaju, the committee’s terms of reference include: identifying the affected property and beneficiaries, to examine the procedure/processes for disposal/sale and examine whether or not such sales is in conformity with the public interest among others.

The statement stated further that the committee has two weeks to submit its findings, adding that the appointment is with immediate effect.

The statement, however, listed the members of the committee to include Senator Ajadi Makanjuola Suleman (chairman), Alhaji Abdulrahman Giwa (member), Mr. Tunji Balogun Alanamu (member), Alhaji Abdulrahman Oynloye (member) ,Alhaji Umar Jimada (member), Alhaji Ibrahim Salman (DG Bureau of Lands (member), Mr. Odetokun A. M. PS General Services (member), Alhaji Ibrahim Baki, Mr. Shina Akorede (member), Mr. Kayode Ibiyemi (member) and Mr. Tunde Aremu who will serve as the secretary of the committee.

Meanwhile, Abdulrazaq has said he would send a supplementary budget to fund intervention projects in parts of the state.

Abdulrazaq stated this yesterday in Ilorin during a visit to the scene of the two storey-building that collapsed in Ikokoro area of Ilorin, the state capital.

According to him, “we will have to send a supplementary budget to the State Assembly to accommodate some interventionist projects”.

He, however, expressed sympathy with those who sustained injuries in the incident, pledging to pay their hospital bills.

The governor added the state needs to procure necessary equipment for the state’s emergency responders to evacuate people during such incident.

AbdulRazaq had earlier told officials of the Ministry of Water Resources to submit a memo detailing everything they needed to fix the water crisis in the state.

He said such requisitions would be captured in the supplementary budget the new government will send to the legislature for approval.

According to him, the water works must deliver constant water supply to identifiable areas within the Ilorin metropolis in the next 100 days.

He explained that such supply can be delivered to other areas of the capital city and across the state in phases, warning that he would not take excuses in the delivery of the key campaign promises.

One of the victims of the building collapse, Dr. Richard Ifookorie, thanked the governor for the visit.

“We are very grateful for your kindness. God bless you,” he said, adding that it took the efforts of the neighbours to rescue him and his child from the rubbles.