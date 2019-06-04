The epileptic power supply in Ogwashi-Ukwu, capital of Aniocha South Local Govt Area of Delta State by Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), is badly affecting economic activities in the area. Revenues that the council

is supposed to be generating from businesses that depend on power supply are no more forthcoming. It is also negatively affecting students of the Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi-Ukwu who need light to read for their

exams, charge their phones and rechargeable lamps. Some areas in Ogwashi-Ukwu have not seen power supply for nine months to over a year now yet BEDC keeps bringing dubious bills and expecting people to pay for power not consumed.

Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem,

Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State