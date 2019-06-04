Edo Housing Agency Set to Sell Repossessed Properties at BDPA Estate, Ugbowo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

After concluding the repossession of some abandoned properties at the BDPA Housing Estate in Ugbowo, Benin City, the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) has set modalities for the sale of the properties to interested members of the public.

Executive Chairman, EDPA, Isoken Omo, in a statement, said that the buildings were discovered during the recertification exercise, and that the ownerships of the properties were revoked as they posed nuisance and had become locations for anti-social activities in the estate.

She said the agency was making the sale of the properties public in line with the state government’s stance on transparency, noting, “EDPA discovered some abandoned properties within the EDPA Housing Estate during our recertification exercise and commenced the revocation process as the properties posed nuisance and were locations for anti-social activities.”

She said, “We have repossessed the properties in line with the subleases and intend to sell them to the general public so that they can be brought back into use. Interested persons are to purchase Expression of Interest (Eol) forms from our temporary office at Public Private Partnership (PPP) Office, Government House.”

The EDPA was recently revamped by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State, making it a private sector facing agency. In the last year, it has embarked on several reforms, including the recertification of property owners and has stepped up engagement in its estates for better service delivery.