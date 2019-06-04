Bayelsa Least Indebted in Niger Delta, Says State Govt

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government boasted Tuesday that it remains the least indebted among the South South States, advising those bandying conflicting figures to check with the Debt Management Office (DMO).

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said that the state’s debt profile as released by the DMO was moderate because of the frugality and judicious management of state resources on the part of the state Governor, Seriake Dickson.

The Commissioner claimed that the Government inherited a bond of N120 billion from the administration it took over from at inception in 2012 and would complete repayment in June.

The Commissioner noted that the Governor should be commended for keeping the debt status of the state low in spite of the various big ticket projects in the critical sectors that were successfully executed and ongoing in the state.

He recalled that the State Government recently completed the Bayelsa International Cargo/Passenger Airport at a cost of N65 billion aside from the multi billion projects in Education, Health, Agricultural sectors.

The Commissioner said that unlike members of the APC who had been making false claims about the debt profile of the state, those who borrowed the money had a responsibility to tell Bayelsans what they did with the N120 billion loan burden they foisted on the state.

He alleged that the money was frittered away as no visible project was tied to it.

He said, “It is worthy of note that the Bayelsa still remains the least indebted state in the whole of the South South region. This is in spite of the massive projection execution that has taken place since 2012 when the Restoration Government took over.

“The debt status of the state is modest because of the prudent and judicious management of state resources by the Governor in spite of the several completed development projects in the state.

“By this month, we will finish paying Chief Timipre Sylva’s bonds which is about N120 billion which of course, he didn’t use for anything.”

“When such people make claims, they should be reminded that they have a duty to tell Bayelsans what they did with N120 billion they foisted on the state,”