Work on Badagry Road will Commence this Month, Sanwo-Olu Vows

Reprieve will soon come the way of residents and motorists plying the Lagos Badagry- expressway as Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised that work will commence this month at the Maza Maza, Iba junction up to Okokomaiko end of the road.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance yesterday during a tour of Badagry road and other areas.

He, however, warned that market activities should stop at National Theatre to Maza Maza stretch, so as to open up the 10 lanes in the axis to traffic.

He said there will be a major clean-up of the road from National Theater to Maza-Maza, urging the traders who display their goods on the road to desist from doing such.

The governor who expressed dissatisfaction with the environmental situation in the area characterised by huge pile of refuse, said a task force will be constituted to carry out massive clean-up in the area.

He said he would “ensure that the commerce in the Western axis of Lagos come back; that is why we have come here. We should be able to complete the road from Maza-Maza to Okokomaiko before the end of the year or beginning of next year with the needed funds to do it.”

He also disclosed that the state government will work with the federal government on the Okokomaiko, Agbara to Seme Border section of the road.

The governor also visited the Lagos Homes, Igando and Iyana Ipaja to Abule Egba for inspection of construction work not yet completed.