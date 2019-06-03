(Updated) 9th N’Assembly: PDP Senators, House Members-elect Caucus Meets Friday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect Caucus has now been rescheduled for Friday in Abuja.

The meeting initially scheduled for Monday evening was said to have been shifted to Friday to allow for more legislators-elect to arrive on time and be part of the meeting

The Caucus meeting to be attended by 44 Senators and 118 House members which is at the instance of the PDP national leadership will hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel by 7pm.

The meeting, which will be attended by 19 reelected Senators including the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and outgoing Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, is billed to take a formal position on the leadership of the two chambers of the 9th National Assembly billed for inauguration next week.

The Caucus is also expected to deliberate on those to be pencilled down by the PDP as principal officers of both the Senate and the House.