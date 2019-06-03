Foundation Calls for Support of FG’s Economic Revival Policies

Raheem Akingbolu

The President of UNIC Foundation, Dr. Christopher Imumolen has said to revive the economy, stakeholders in public and private sectors need to contribute their quota and support the federal government in various facets of the economy.

Addressing a press conference on the theme: ‘Tackling the economic downturn in Nigeria and the role of the FG and UNIC Foundation in reviving the economy,’ Imumolen was confident the economy would recover.

The president of the NGO, who expressed concern about the country’s high unemployment rate, argued that Nigeria was one of the difficult countries to reside in.

According to him, “It is true that Nigeria is not doing enough, but some are still being done to better the lives of the people. There are a lot of people suffering in the country especially in the Northeast.

“There is lack of social amenities for the enjoyment of Nigerians, but we will continue to champion the cause of the determined Nigerians. I should also say this; the only way corruption could best be handled is when the middle belt is given priority. Nigeria belongs to all of us and we have no other place to run to.”

Imumolen, further argued that, “Nigerians would defend the country effectively when they are considered in the scheme of things as far as governance is concerned. One of the problems of the country is the mentality of the people.”

In calling on well to do Nigerians to give support to those who are less privileged, the UNIC Foundation President suggested that, “We need to build more social entrepreneurs, and the rate of business mortalities in the country is worrisome.

“Nigerians should not be too proud for nothing. We can be creative in business even when there are no social amenities.Government should provide a congenial environment for businesses to thrive. The UNIC Foundation Business Empowerment Program is intended at empowering those who are interested is doing business. It is sad that we are in a country where people don’t value knowledge.”

Imumolen equally called on President Muhammadu Buhari to bring in competent persons as he compiles the list of likely ministers and other political appointees that would work with him as soon as he kicks-off his second term in office.

“Political office holders should not see their appointments as an opportunity to enrich themselves at the detriment of Nigerians.”