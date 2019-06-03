Eid-el-Fitri: Embrace Fairness, Equity, Justice, CAN Tells Elected Leaders

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked all elected leaders, at all levels, to embrace fairness, equity and justice in all their appointments and governance.

While extending greetings to the Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, CAN admonished leaders to stop discrimination against fellow Nigerians because of their political, ethnic and religious differences.

CAN, in a statement issued Monday by its Acting General Secretary Joseph Daramola, urged Muslims to continue to restrain themselves from worldly desires and other negative tendencies as commanded by the Qur’an.

CAN also enjoined Muslims and their Christian counterparts to pray that God will help “our leaders to get it right in their search for solutions to all problems ravaging the country before it is too late”.

“As we begin another journey as a nation, we call on all elected leaders, at all levels, to embrace fairness, equity and justice in all their appointments and governance.

“The time has come when our leaders should stop paying lip service to the peace, unity and stability of Nigeria. They should stop discrimination against fellow Nigerians because of their political, ethnic and religious differences. We all have roles to play in the building of a virile nation with stable polity and economic buoyancy. .

“We rejoice with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and all Nigerian Muslims as they celebrate and pray that God will answer all their prayers offered while the holy month lasts. It is our prayer that the celebration will be free of any terror or suicide bomber’s attack.

“We admonish our Muslim brothers and sisters to continue restraining themselves from pleasurable and all kinds of ungodly activities after Ramadan having purified their souls with fasting. Instead, they should continue promoting peace, unity and love of the country,” it said.