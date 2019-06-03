ASUU Shelves Planned Strike over Non-fulfillment of Agreement

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the weekend said it has shelved its plan to mobilise its members for industrial action to press home its demand for the fulfillment of the agreement it reached with the federal government

The ASUU president, Prof Abiodun Ogunyemi disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State at the sidelines of ‘‘Day of Tributes’’ held in honour of the late Prof. Samson Olatunde Oduleye who was a member of the UNILORIN 49+.

The programme which was attended by members of UNILORIN 49 and their families, was held at the deceased’s Adewole Estate residence, Ilorin.

The ASUU president, however, demanded for an evidence from the federal government to show that the balance of the N25 billion earned academic allowances earlier released to universities had been ‘‘mainstreamed in the 2019 budget’’.

Paying tribute to the late Oduleye, the ASUU’s president asked the authorities of the University of Ilorin to tender an apology to the family of the deceased and others vindicated by a Supreme Court’s judgment.

Oduleye, who was a former chairman of ASUU, Unilorin Chapter, died at the age of 75 years.

The day of tributes which was attended by leaders of ASUU from various branches across the country, was at the instance of Unilorin 49 +.

While paying glowing tributes to the deceased, Ogunyemi, said the Supreme Court’s judgment, which favoured the affected lecturers were enough for the university management to admit that it ‘‘acted wrongly and should own up to its wrong doing’’.

‘‘Professor Oduleye won all his court cases against University of Ilorin. The university should therefore see the passing away of this relentless advocate of excellence, justice and fairness in the institution as occasion for sober reflection and opportunity to mend its ways,’’ he said.

While describing the deceased as ‘‘a comrade Prof,’’ the ASUU president who presented a 96 pages ‘‘book of tributes’’ containing ever 74 entries at the occasion, said ‘‘the university owes him (late Oduleye) and his family an apology, as it also does many other victims’’ of the UNILORIN 49 + struggle.