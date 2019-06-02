PDP Loses Members to APC in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) House of Representatives aspirant in Ekiti State in the last general elections, Mr. Olakunle Ojo and his supporters, have dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This came barely 24 hours a group of stakeholders at Ifaki Ekiti held a meeting and called for heavy sanction on former governor Ayodele Fayose for allegedly destroying the party by what they called domineering influence.

Ojo, son of the first Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Afolabi Ojo defected at Ward 11 in Ado Ekiti at the weekend.

He said he took the decision because the PDP, which he formerly belonged, had betrayed the people and no longer be a good vehicle that can advance his political course and that of his followers.

He was received by APC State Deputy Chairman, Hon. Sola Elesin, APC chairman, Ado Local Government, Hon. Mike Akinleye and chairman of Ward 11, Mr. Adegoke on behalf of the State Working Committee under the chairmanship of Hon Paul Omotoso.

Speaking on behalf of the SWC, Elesin said the 2022 governorship election would be a workover for the party when Fayemi completed the implementation of his 4-cardinal agenda.

He said the governor can only achieve this if the ruling party enjoys stability and unity of purpose among members. The leader of the defectors is an illustrious son of Ado Ekiti. His father served Ado Ekiti and Ekiti in general. So, he will add value to us.

“We do not recognise factions in APC. We are one and indivisible entity. So, don’t create crisis because we are all equal. Don’t discriminate against anybody. The new and old members are one.

“Our government has begun youth empowerment like the Ekiti State Peace corps, Social Security Scheme for the elderly, among others. We want to tell you that all the new joiners will enjoy the same privileges like the old members.”

APC Chairman, Ado local government, Mr. Mike Akinleye said the defectors will enjoy the same privileges within the party as old members.

He urged the party members to have confidence in Fayemi’s ability to be able to turn around the fortunes of the state by his deep and astute approach to governance.

At the reception, Ojo said his political journey started in the PDP, though it “is a very awkward and disappointing one. We were not taken care of. I only took an Israelites’ journey by passing through the PDP.

“I will continue to do my best to promote APC because I believe I have a good future in the party and for the fact that I am a progressive. I do not believe in polarisation. I will ensure that all our people are loyal to Fayemi and the leaders of the party at all levels.”