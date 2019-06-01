We Won’t Witch-hunt Anyone, Kwara Gov Tells Civil Servants

Hammed Shittu in IIorin



Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq has assured civil servants in the state that he would not witch-hunt anyone for their political beliefs.

Abdulrasaq made the promise in Ilorin on Friday during the interaction with the civil servants after he assumed duties at Governor’s office.

According to him, “We would not label anyone. We will carry everybody along and will promote a culture of transparency and independence”.

He said, “We want Kwara to regain its rightful place particularly in the North where it used to be the number one in terms of education and so on,”

Abdulrasaq promised to ensure prompt payment of salaries, adding that Kwara would also pay the minimum wage after due consultations with the civil servants and proper assessment of the financial situation of the state.

“We’ll pay (May) salary almost immediately. We want to get a place where there are no backlog of salary and pensions,” he said.

“We’ll discuss the minimum wage. The intention is to pay but we need to sit down and resolve a few issues.

“There has been so much plundering of the state resources but we will rise above all that. We’ll ride on your back to get things done while your welfare is taken care of”, he stressed.

The governor spoke extensively on his agenda for the state such as plugging loopholes, reducing overhead costs through prudent management of resources, addressing the infrastructure deficits in the state and creating wealth through private enterprise.

The meeting was attended by top party leaders led by APC chairman Bashir Bolarinwa; head of the civil service, Mrs. Sudan Oluwole Dupe; permanent secretaries; directors; and other senior civil servants in the state.

Abdulrasaq had earlier held a meeting with Kwara thoughts leaders during which he called on them to support his administration to rebuild Kwara from the scratch.

Attendees at the forum included former leaders of the state, technocrats, top politicians, professional bodies, trade unions, religious groups, and women and youth groups.

Abdulrasaq said report of the Transition Committee, which is still being studied, revealed so much decadence and abuse of public trust so much that all hands must be on deck to pull Kwara out of the woods.

Abdulrasaq promised to be as inclusive and equitable as possible in the running of the state, especially in his appointments and spread of government projects.

He however said his administration would always consult with the people, especially leaders of thought from all backgrounds, through open fora with a view to put the government in constant check.