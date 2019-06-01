Oredo APC sets up 7-man committee to investigate financial impropriety, others

The committee was set up after an enlarged meeting in Benin City of the chapter’s leadership, comprising ward chairmen and leaders, including Chairman of Oredo chapter of the APC, Mr. Goodwill Alabi.

Other notable leaders at the meeting were: Prince Austin Eweka, former national vice chairman, South South, Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Rev. Michael Egharevba.

The 7-man committee is chaired by Mr. Martins Osakwe, with Mathew Eagle Ikponmwosa as Secretary. Other members include Chief Joseph Obazee, Raymond Olaye, Mrs. Abieyuwa Eribo, Lauretta Uhumwunagho and Okpame Edosa.

The terms of reference of the committee include the investigation of the allegations of financial impropriety in the Oredo chapter of the party; allegations of mismanagement of the party’s funds and racketeering of benefits accruable to members of the party in the council.

The committee was given a 7-day time frame to complete its work and come up with recommendations for the next line of action.