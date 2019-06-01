Honeywell Cook-Off Competition Excites Foodies Online

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, a subsidiary of Honeywell Group Limited, has launched a ‘Cook-Off ‘Competition to thrill food enthusiasts online.

According to the company, this is its first cooking competition to be executed in the country and has so far been received with great enthusiasm going by the level of participation.

It explained that contestants were chosen via an online chef hunt contest where they shared their dishes on social media while qualified ones were later invited to the Honeywell Kitchen for the final round of the competition, which will be in five different phases.

The competition, anchored by renowned social media influencer and 2018 Big Brother Naija finalist, Tobi Bakre, is presently engaging fans and keeping the food industry agog.

Speaking on the show, Managing Director of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Mr. Lanre Jaiyeola, explained that the competition provided a platform for upcoming chefs to showcase their talent and introduce distinctive Nigerian and international dishes to a wider audience.

He said: “We have put together the contest to engage food lovers all over the world and introduce them to delicious, creative and nutritious meals that can be made using our food products.”

He added that contestants were expected to prepare delicacies made from the company’s products with an emphasis on creativity and taste .While at the end, they get rewarded with cash prizes and other consolation prizes.

The contest is currently airing on all video support platforms across the digital landscape.

Judges for the show included Oreoluwa Onanuga, Christine Obute Otigba and Rotimi Alabi, all of who are renowned chefs.