Benin Disco Signs Agreement with Five Firms to Bridge Metering Gap

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



To address the metering gap in the power sector in its coverage areas, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), said it had signed agreement with five Meter Asset Provider (MAP).

It said the MAP scheme was approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Managing Director of BEDC, Mrs. Funke Osibodu disclosed this in an interactive session yesterday with the media in Benin City, the capital of Edo State.

She listed the parties approved for the MAP scheme to include; G. Unit Engineering Ltd, Sabrud Consortium Nig. Ltd, lnlaks Power Solution Limited, FLT Energy Systems Ltd and Turbo Energy Ltd, who are expected to fast track further metering penetration in the four states of Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti that constitute its areas of coverage.

Osibodu solicited for the cooperation of electricity consumers in the ongoing enumeration exercise in its franchise states, adding that the exercise was in compliance with the directive of NERC to all Discos, towards improving accuracy in billing, improving quality of supply, prompt response to faults and also to ensure proper planning for network expansion.

She encouraged customers to cooperate with the enumerators who had been going round various locations in the four states by responding promptly to requests for completion of enumeration forms with a passport photograph, a utility bill for postpaid customers and vending

slip prepaid customers, including mobile phone number and email address, which are all prerequisite for metering.

The BEDC boss also noted that within a period of six months, about 49 communities without power supply in their coverage areas had been

connected to the national grid with another nine locations about to be connected.

She however identified vandalism of electrical equipment and molestation of BEDC staff as a major menace faced by the company.

According to her, “In Edo, 39 transformers and locations were vandalised in 2019, whilst we recorded several numbers in Delta. These two locations have been highest, though we have informed security agencies of the upsurge for investigations”.