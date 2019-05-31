LABS Produces IATA Best Student

Landover Aviation Business School (LABS), a division of Landover Company Limited and an aviation training school in West Africa, has produced yet another Best Performer in Nigeria in the March 2019 diet of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Foundation in Travel and Tourism course.

This came barely three months after LABS graduated IATA Best Performer in Nigeria in the December 2018 diet of the same course. With this back-to-back feat, LABS has reasserted itself as the premier institution of aviation business training and human capacity development in Nigeria and West Africa.

The best performing graduate, Miss Deborah Oni made a distinction in the March 2019 diet of IATA Foundation in Travel and Tourism course and became IATA Overall Best Performer in Nigeria. LABS had produced IATA Best Performer in Nigeria in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 and most recently in 2018.

Head of Global Partnerships and Innovation at IATA Training, Mr. Ivica Kovacic commended Oni on her success.

He said, “On behalf of IATA Training, I congratulate you on successfully completing the Foundation in Travel and Tourism course and acknowledge you as the student with the best performance in your country for the March 2019 exam session. As our Best Performer, feel free to use this recognition as a reference in any future job application. IATA Training will gladly act as referrer in your career journey.”