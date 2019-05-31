Bauchi Gov Orders Payment of Workers’ Salaries

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has ordered the immediate payment of the state workers’ salaries.

The order was contained in a statement on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Alhaji Mukhtar Mohammed Gidado.

According to the statement, the governor ordered the payment of salaries to the workers in order to ameliorate their sufferings.

Mohammed also directed that the payment must be effected from Friday, May 31 to Monday June 3, 2019.

He, however, ordered that workers engaged in the last one month by the past administration should be exempted from the payment.

According to the statement, “The state Accountant General is to ensure that all persons engaged into the state service between April and May are not reflected in the payment.”

Mohammed, in the statement, reiterated his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare as its cardinal principle.

He therefore called on the workers in the state to be committed and ensure an effective, result oriented and efficient workforce for service delivery.