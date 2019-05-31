Bauchi Gov Appoints SSG,Chief of Staff, Media Aide and Others

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Muhammad Baba as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Dr. Abubakar Kari as the Chief of Staff (COS).

Spokesperson to the governor, Dr. Ladan Salihu, made the announcement in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Bauchi.

The statement said other appointments include Alhaji Bashir Yau, Deputy Chief of Staff to the deputy governor; Alhaji Muktar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to the governor; and Alhaji Umaruji Hassan, Chief of Protocol, Government House, Bauchi.

The appointments take effect from May 30.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has appreciated the governor for appointing their colleague and deputy president of NUJ in the state, Mukhtar Gidado as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media.

The chairman of the state council of the NUJ, Ibrahim Malam Goje, in a statement yesterday said “The council observes that appointing qualified journalists as media officers will avail the new administration professional services in information management, media relation and other public engagements”.

The NUJ chairman had earlier congratulated the governor on his inauguration as the executive governor of the state.

He said the union observed that Senator Bala Muhammed’s victory at the 2019 governorship election was the wish of the people and therefore, urged him to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in him.

“We believe the victory will spur the governor to double his efforts in rendering selfless services to the people of Bauchi State.

“We implore the governor to run an all-inclusive government by taking all shades of interest in the state into cognisance, to enable his administration provides the desired dividends of democracy to the people of the state” he added.

He also urged the governor to critically see to the problems confronting the two government-owned media establishments in the state: Bauchi Radio Corporation and Bauchi State Television Authority.