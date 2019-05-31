Access Bank Supports SMEs

Access Bank Plc through its business club initiative recently organised a managerial capacity building programme for entrepreneurs.

The initiative was to ensure that the businesses grow to the level that they can easily succeed using information technology.

The programme which in Port Harcourt, had in attendance a lot of SME operators, according to a statement from the bank.

The Head, Retail Banking, Access bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, reiterated the commitment of the bank to impact small and medium enterprises positively.

“It is something we have to do and take as our primary role in the economy, we are providing a lot of benefits targeted at developing the macroeconomic landscape of the country.

The Access Bank business club is designed for SMEs to meet and network with each other in a relaxed atmosphere outside the banking hall which has significantly helped business owners grow their network whilst increasing the bank’s customer base,” he added.

In his keynote address, Information Technology investor, Hyacinth Iheanachor, advised Nigerians entrepreneurs to keep up with changing trends in technological innovation to grow their businesses and to avoid being displaced by “disruptive technology.”

Iheanachor, who explained disruptive technology as improved innovation which displaces old ways of doing business said the trend has put many entrepreneurs caught unguarded out of business and misery.

He added: “The commonest experience we can share in Nigeria was the introduction of GSM or mobile phones which almost immediately collapsed the dependence on landlines and analogue phones.

“We must realise that disruptive technology is not about negativity. It has improved efficiency in banking, education, media, virtually all facets of our lives.

“All businesses need to maximise its benefits. In a world ruled by technology, you either shape up or fall out in your business,” Iheanachor noted.