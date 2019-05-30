Regular Training of Paramedics Key to Saving Accident Victims

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Regular training of paramedic staff in basic emergency life-saving skill is very much necessary to prevent avoidable death of accident victims.

This statement was made today by the General Manager, Osun Ambulance Services Agency, Dr. Olusegun Babatunde at a training organised by the agency in collaboration with Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH).

The O’Ambulance boss explained that the training will go a long way in improving the efficiency of the agency’s life-saving services.

The training which was held at the Accident and Emergency Unit of LAUTECH was mainly focused on oxygen administration in needed emergency situation.

The Assistant Director, Nursing Services of Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital, Mr A. Salaudeen in his practical lecture emphasised oxygen administration as mandatory for patients who have difficulty in breathing during emergency.

He highlighted the basic knowledge of the oxygen administration as testing the patient with pulse oxymeter, measuring the flow meter with the needed control per minute and ascertaining the level of oxygen needed for survival.