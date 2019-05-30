Pregnant Woman, Nine Others Injured at Ihedioha’s Inauguration

At least 10 people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in a stampede during the inauguration of Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s inauguration in Owerri, Imo State capital.

A member of the medical team for the inauguration, Dr. Francis Igwe, confirmed the figure to the News Agency of Nigeria in Owerri.

The stampede resulted from a huge crowd which besieged the Dan Anyiam Stadium, venue of the inauguration.

Igwe however, stated that the victims were revived.

He told NAN that the medical team led by Dr. Vin Udokwu were proactive to handle the situation.

“When we saw the crowd, we suspected that there may be an emergency situation; we quickly put our personnel and equipment together just to get ready,” he said.

Members of the Red Cross Society were also seen assisting in rescue operations during the stampede.

Before the inauguration, a woman had fainted and was carried away from the field by the medical personnel on a stretcher.

Igwe said that all situations were controlled.