Igbo Community in Bauchi Lauds New Gov

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The newly sworn-in Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has been described as an astute politician and prudent financial manager who know what it takes to run the affairs of government.

Mohammed, who was elected as the sixth governor of the state, is also described as an achiever considering his track record as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who transferred the capital territory to what it is now.

The President – General of the Igbo community in Bauchi State, Mr. Dominic Nkwocha, who spoke with journalists shortly before the swearing-in ceremony of the new governor at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, pledged the community’s unalloyed support to the incoming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state.

He added that with the tremendous achievements recorded during Bala’s administration as the FCT minister, Bauchi is lucky to have elected him expressing confidence that the next four years will be positive in the history of the state.

He then advised the governor to ensure that only people of integrity and impeccable characters were appointed into the cabinet of the new administration.

Also, the people of Bauchi State were urged to support and cooperate with the new administration in order to move the state forward and to enable to catch up with its contemporaries.