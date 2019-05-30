Corps Members Donate Drugs to Katsina Healthcare Centre

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members, serving with the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in Katsina State, have donated drugs and other medical equipment to Kuidawa Primary Healthcare Centre in Batagarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The gesture, according to the corps members, was part of their Community Development Service (CDS) to the community in order to assuage the plight of its residents.

Presenting the drugs and other health materials on behalf of the corps members, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, urged the community to allow their children and pregnant mothers to patronise the centre.

The coordinator, represented by the head of CDS, Mr. Ahonsi Ijelekhai, enjoined pregnant women to go to the centre for antenatal care for proper guidance and treatment.

“This donation will go a long in improving the lives of the people of this community and other rural dwellers. Pregnant women should visit the centre for antenatal and other health related problems,” she said.

Sanda therefore enjoined the managers of the centre to ensure that the drugs and other items donated were used to the benefit of the community members.

She also used the forum to advise the corps members to shun all forms of social vices and concentrate on community-oriented programmes that would better the lives of the rural settlers.