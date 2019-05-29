Huge Crowd Gather for Bala Mohammed’s Inauguration in Bauchi

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 was a day that would remain indelible in the memory of the people of Bauchi State for a long time.

That day was the day Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed was sworn in as executive governor of Bauchi State at a peaceful and colourful ceremony.

Like a typical festive season, the major streets in the state capital wore a new look.

The streets were filled to capacity with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in different colourful attires, admirers, well wishers and even known opponents waiting to catch a glimpse of the Bala Mohammed popularly called Kauran Bauchi and his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, as they moved to the venue of the swearing in ceremony.

As at the time of sending this report, an unprecedented Crowd, thousands of PDP supporters and friends had gathered at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi for the swearing-in ceremony as they await Mohammed’s arrival.

Meanwhile, Mohammed has been described as an astute politician and prudent financial manager who knows what it takes to run the affairs of government.

Senator Bala Muhammad who was elected as the sixth Governor of Bauchi State is also described as an achiever considering his track record as the Minister of the FCT who transformed the capital territory to what it is now.

The President – General of the Igbo Community in Bauchi state, Engineer Dominic Nkwocha (JP), who spoke with newsmen shortly before the swearing – in ceremony of the new governor on Wednesday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium (ATBS), Bauchi pledged the community’s unalloyed support to the incoming People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state.

He added that considering the tremendous achievements recorded during Senator Bala’s administration as the FCT Minister, Bauchi is lucky to have elected him expressing confidence that the next four years will be positive in the history of Bauchi State.

He then advised the incoming governor to ensure that only people of integrity and impeccable characters were appointed into the cabinet of the new administration.

Also the people of Bauchi State were urged upon to support and cooperate with the new administration in order to move the state forward positively to be able to catch up with its contemporaries.

More details later…