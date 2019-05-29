Edo JAAC shares N2.090bn allocation to LGAs in April

The Edo State Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) has declared N2,090,981,490 as total allocation accrued to the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state from the Federation Account for the month of April and shared in May 2019.

Chairman, Oredo Local Government Area, Hon. Jenkins Osunde, disclosed this at the end of the monthly JAAC meeting presided over by Governor Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House, in Benin City, Edo State.

Osunde, who is also Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), said the total salaries for teachers and non-teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) was N1,065,471,805, local government pension fund contribution stands at N285,870,195, while N100m was set aside for payment of pension arrears.

“Total deduction from LGAs is N1,673,084,281; net allocation to LGAs stands at N1,090,647,948, while the total gross allocation amounts to N2,763,732,230. The total amount transferred to LGAs stands at N1,076,829,287,” he added.

Osunde explained that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the month was N123,211,284, while total money allocated to local government, which is a combination of gross allocation and IGR, amounts to N2,896,943,514.