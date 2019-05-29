Ebonyi Gov Promises to Strengthen Economy, Infrastructure

By Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi, has promised to evolve new strategies that will make the economy of the state sustainable and self-reliant to reduce the risk of dependence on the federal government statutory allocations.

Speaking at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki during his swearing-in and his deputy, Mr. Kelechi Igwe, the governor also dissolved the State Executive Council excluding his Senior Special Adviser on Religion and Welfare Matters, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali.

Umahi also assured the people that he would create an Ebonyi economy that will be self-propelled, self-sustaining and self-reliant within 10 years.

He further reiterated that he would focus on agriculture as a business and work with the private sector to develop all elements of agricultural value chains, including input supplies and provision of extension services.

The governor further stressed that he would harness various mineral deposits in the state including limestone and granite to their fullest potential.

Hinging his strategies on three critical planks namely People, Infrastructure and Economy (PIE), the governor reiterated his determination to protect all citizens from injustice and improving their welfare through good education and health.

Umahi said: “Government needs to provide the critical infrastructure that will enable people to thrive and achieve their full potential. We have identified and embarked on the simultaneous execution of priority infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water, reconstruction of schools, renovation and reconstruction of 13 general hospitals.

“We have taken bold steps to create a domestic economy for Ebonyi to ensure substantial self-reliance and generate wealth and prosperity for our people. We will create an Ebonyi economy that will be self-propelled, self-sustaining and self-reliant within 10 years and thereby reduce the risk of dependence on federal government statutory allocations.”

He said he would actively engage private sector and build strategic partnerships with international development agencies to open up access to private capital and know-how for harnessing their rich endowments.