Democracy Day: Katsina Plans Low Key Celebration over Insecurity

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The outgoing Secretary to Katsina State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, has said Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s inauguration for a second tenure would be low key, considering the current security situation of the state.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Inuwa said the state government was mindful of the security challenges bedeviling the state, hence the cancellation of activities lined up for the inauguration.

The SSG noted that the present realities in the state were not ripe for any celebration, noting that only the swearing in of the governor and his deputy would be done as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“If not because the constitution stipulates that the governors must be sworn in on May 29, probably that one too wouldn’t have taken place. But we hoped that if the situation improve before June 12, government will come out with activities to mark the day”, Inuwa said.

He assured of the state government’s commitment to ensuring that normalcy was restored in communities affected by bandits’ attacks, and appealed to residents to intensify prayers for the sustainability of peace in the state.