Total Invites Bidders for Drillship Supply on OML 130 Project

Peter Uzoho

Total E&P Nigeria Limited has invited interested offshore drilling contractors to apply for a consideration to tender for the supply of a drillship for OML 130 project offshore Nigeria.

According to a tender documentation published on the Nigerian Petroleum Exchange (NIPEX) website, the drilling campaign is billed to commence in the third quarter of 2020.

The document also stated that the initial contract duration would be for one year, with the possibility to extend by up to three periods of one year each.

Total is looking for a DP3 class, minimum fifth Generation Dual Derrick Drillship, with ability to drill both derricks and efficiently perform the full dual activity. The rig will be used to perform drilling, completion, workover and intervention operations OML130 block in water depths from 1,100 metres – 1,700metres and drilling depth up to 6,500meters.

During his visit to Nigeria earlier this month, Total’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Patrick Pouyanne, was quoted to have emphasised the importance of the country to the company.

“Nigeria is important to the Total Group as the country now represents about 10 per cent of the group’s global production. Nigeria has a lot of prolific oil fields, and Total would gladly carry out exploration activities if the government grants the license… Total has done a lot in Nigeria and is ready to do more,” Pouyanne said.