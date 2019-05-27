The Match: Organisers Thank Gov Ambode

Organisers of The Match that featured an African All Stars versus Nigerian Legends in a testimonial game for Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode have attributed the successful hosting of the event to the outgoing chief executive of the state.

Ex international Waidi Akanni said at the weekend that Gov. Akinwunmi made it possible for the coming of former footballers who made their marks in the game in the continent and globally.

“We just want to say thank you to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for making it possible to have over 20 former African stars to converge on Lagos to rekindle memories of their great exploits in the game,” observed the former chairman of Lagos State FA.

Former African stars like Aboubakar Titi Camara, ElHadji Diouf, Khalilou Fadiga, Didier Zokora, Stephen Appiah, Diomansy Camara, Herita Ilunga, Tiene Siaka, Tresor Lomana Lualua, Abder Keita and a host of others stormed Agege Stadium to take on their Nigerian counterparts to honour Gov. Ambode for his excellent performance in the provision of sports infrastructure in the state.

Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Okechukwu Uche, Emmanuel Amuneke, Finidi George, Taribo West, Samson Siasia, Austin Eguavoen, Peter Rufai, Alloy Agwu, Peterside Idah, Deputy Gov of Edo State Philips Shaibu, Comedian AY, and several other former Nigerian Stars featured in the testimonial game that ended 4-4.

Akanni stressed that the impact of the infrastructures put in place by Gov Ambode in all parts of the state will become manifest in Lagos becoming the hub of sports development.

“Providing conducive environment for sports talents to development is a major way of ensuring that youths are taken away from the streets. It will also to a large extent, help in proving jobs.”

At the dinner for all the players, Gov Ambode expressed his happiness for the convergence of the African stars in Lagos.

“I want to specially thank Waidi Akanni for making this testimonial match possible. In my four years as Governor of Lagos, I had my best dinner this evening with these former stars here to honour me,” concludes Ambode.