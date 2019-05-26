Ex-Minister Lame a Patriotic Nigerian, Says Saraki

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has expressed sadness over the death of a former Minister of Police Affairs, Dr Ibrahim Lame, who he described as a patriot.

Saraki in a statement on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the late Lame as not only a patriotic Nigerian but an astute educationist and parliamentarian who played leading roles in the socio-political development of the country.

“Senator Lame was a man of many parts. He rose from humble beginning into national limelight. His contributions to the upliftment of the nation’s education, party politics and the Nigeria Police remain legendary. We shall all miss him,” Saraki stated.

According to him, the Bauchi-born politician would be remembered for his humility, hard work and philanthropy.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased and the government and people of Bauchi State over the painful and irreparable loss.

Saraki prayed that the Almighty Allah grant the deceased a place among the righteous in Aljannah firdaus and his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.