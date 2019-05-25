Toyota Receives Top Ratings as New Corolla and Rav4 Excel in Safety Testing

By Bennett Oghifo



The new Toyota Corolla and Rav4 have both secured a top five-star rating in Euro Ncap’s Independent Safety Testing Programme. The cars performed strongly across the board in the protection given to adult and child occupants and to “vulnerable road users,” such as pedestrians and cyclists, as well as the effectiveness of the Toyota safety sense active safety systems (applicable to rav4 vx models locally).

The crash test results also demonstrate the ‘designed-in’ strength of the Toyota new global architecture platforms on which the models are built, helping maintain the integrity of the cabin in the event of a collision. The robust structures, both for the Corolla Hatchback and Rav4 Suv, are reinforced in critical areas and make strategic use of high-strength steels to absorb and channel impact forces away from the cabin.

The second generation Toyota safety sense package includes a pre-collision system which can detect pedestrians in the vehicle’s path in both day and night-time driving, and can also recognise cyclists by day. The system scored maximum Points in Euro Ncap’s testing at low, city speeds, with collisions being avoided at all test speeds. At highway speeds, collisions were avoided when approaching a slower vehicle; when coming up behind a stationary or slowing car, impacts were avoided in most cases, and mitigated in others.

The system’s pedestrian and cyclist recognition function also performed well, with collisions being avoided in all tests, in day and night conditions.

Other Toyota safety sense features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering control, automatic high beam and road sign assist.

These achievements demonstrate the success of Toyota’s commitment to car safety, which sits at the heart of its mission to make ever-better cars. Toyota ensures that the benefits of advanced safety technologies are not limited to high-end, high-specification models, but are made available across the board, maximising their potential to make driving safer.