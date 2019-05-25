Pension Firm Takes Financial Literacy to UNIABUJA Students

By Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Pensions Alliance Limited (PAL) has engaged students of the University of Abuja in financial literacy campaign project called NEXTU and this is expected to educate them on career choices, how to manage resources and invest wisely with small funds.

They were joined by popular music star, Ice Prince, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Vincent Egbe, Tomi Balogun and Mark Essien in educating the students on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, new media, entertainment and life choices.

In a statement by its Head, Brand Management and Corporate Communications, Sunmisola Mark-Okoma, the organisation said the NEXTU project is aimed at guiding young people through career choices and financial literacy.

According to the statement, PAL has already added the project to the University of Lagos, University of Benin, University of Port-Harcourt, Ahmadu Bello University, Obafemi Awolowo University and University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

It said that Ikeji-Kanu, Egbe, Balogun and Essien gave the students tips on how to be successful in their career and business, manage funds and invest wisely with small funds.

The statement reads: “NEXTU is the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of PAL focused on providing knowledge and guidance for unleashing the potential of young people on career, finances, entrepreneurship/tech, new media, entertainment and life choices.

“PAL pensions is always interested in ways to impact the society positively. This is why we started the NEXTU project, a project that aims at guiding young people through career choices and financial literacy.”

The statement added: “Basically, we are telling them that PAL pensions would provide them with the support they need to become whom they want to become. University of Abuja is the second of three schools we would be adding to the network this year.

“This year, we are expanding the NEXTU platform to include the NEXTU Academy. The academy would combine theoretical business and graduate school training with practical workplace skills to raise workforce ready graduates.”