It was Glow and Glitters at the FNSB May Ball 2019

By Tosin Clegg

Last weekend, the Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind held its annual May Ball themed the Adire Fusion May Ball. The theme was to promote the vocational training centre for the blind. One of the major vocational skills being taught there is Adire making.

The May Ball offered the trainees an opportunity to promote their skills and creativity by wearing and showcasing their work.

There was music by the FNSB live band and special guests, Funmi Saxx and Vivienne. Also included in the programme was a comedy show by an ex-trainee and currently Wazobia FM staff, Kelly Blind. There was also an exclusive runway show with designers like Adey Soile, Segun Ajasa, My Q Lady, Xclamations and Okunoren working with the Society to create unique pieces that were modeled by professional models and trainees on the runway and displaced at the entrance of the hall.

There were so many prizes won, including gas stoves, cutlery sets, food items, dinner for two at Black Olives, weekend stay at Westbrook Hotel and the star prize was a round-trip business class ticket to the UK, courtesy British Airways.