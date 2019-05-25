INEC Declares PDP Winner of Zamfara Election, Issues Certificate of Return Monday

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections in Zamfara state.

The Supreme court had on Friday voided all the votes cast for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the elections because the party did not hold valid party primaries as required by law and subsequently held that all the votes scored by the APC in the said elections were wasted votes.

The chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the decision of the commission known on Saturday in Abuja, after it ended its deliberation on the Supreme Court judgement.

With this development, the main opposition party now wins all the three senatorial seats, seven House of Representatives seats and 23 out of the 24 House of Assembly seats

Yakubu noted that the commission will issue Certificates of Return to the governor elect, his deputy, the three senators and seven House of Representatives members elect on Monday by 2pm in Abuja.