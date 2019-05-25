IIDA: Indomie Commences Search for Heroic Children

By Uchechukwu Nnaike

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Noodles has announced the commencement of the 12th edition of its corporate social responsibility initiative tagged Indomie Independence Day Award for Heroes of Nigeria (IIDA).

The award is aimed at recognising children that have have against all odds, exhibited extraordinary acts of bravery and determination in the face of danger and societal challenges.

Briefing journalists in Lagos to kick-start the search exercise for the next set of heroes, the Chief Operating Officer, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Girish Sharma said the declaration heralds the commencement of the field search and call for entry for the award for deserving Nigerian children.

He stated that the major objective of the award is to extol the exemplary accomplishments of children who have against all odds exhibited extraordinary acts of bravery, by identifying, recognising and celebrating them publicly.

Sharma also announced the company’s readiness to invest more in the initiative as it is also one of the ways to invest in the Nigerian child.

“We strongly believe in this initiative. This is one of the ways we sow into the future of Nigeria because when you support the Nigerian child, you are invariably investing in the future of the country.

“Indomie Independence Day Award for Heroes of Nigeria has so far recorded huge successes in the last 11 editions producing a total of 39 winners who were rewarded with scholarship prizes worth several millions of naira. This has impacted the lives of the awardees positively and we intend to scale further this edition.”

Also speaking, the Group Public Relations and Events Manager, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju stated that the last 11 editions of the award have been tremendous as they attracted commendations to the brand and the company by well-meaning individuals, captains of industries and corporate organisations. “We are therefore encouraged to intensify our efforts towards a better and more impactful event.”

Ashiwaju stated that the award is divided into three categories: physical, social and intellectual bravery categories. “The physical bravery category will acknowledge children who at great personal risk, saved lives or by their actions, prevented extensive damage to property or others.

“Social bravery category will celebrate kids who work against social evils such as child marriage, illiteracy and environmental concerns in a sustained manner; while the intellectual bravery category will recognise children with innate ability that have performed remarkably despite physical, mental, emotional or financial limitations.

“As a national event, the award is expected to draw participants from all the six geo-political zones in the country in October,” he said.

The 2018 edition of IIDA produced Master Victor Olayiwola, a 15-year-old boy from Lagos, whose story of heroism evoked emotions. He was adjudged the winner of the physical bravery category for saving his mother from a car accident, which later resulted to his left leg being amputated.

Nine-year-old Master David Pepple from Port Harcourt won the social bravery category for using his art talent to seek financial assistance for the treatment of his younger brother who had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy; and Master Elijah Umanah, a 13-year-old senior secondary student of Centenary Staff College in Uyo, who won the intellectual bravery category for creating reading glasses with an inbuilt torchlight, solar panel and universal serial bus (USB) ports.

IIDA is a national award event, which commends the exemplary accomplishments of children who have shown courage and determination in situations that ordinarily would bring fear. The award also encourages excellence, rewards merit and stirs in other children the act of bravery.