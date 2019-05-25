11th TOSSE to Reinvigorate, Empower Educators with New Solutions

By Ogechukwu Obi

The 11th edition of the Total School Support Seminar and Exhibition (TOSSE) will hold on June 6 and 7, 2019 in Lagos with the theme ‘The Future of Education in Africa’. The annual education conference and exhibition, organised by Edumark Consult aims to connect all stakeholders in the world of education to provide diverse solutions, products and services from various professionals and service providers.

Speaking on the uniqueness of this year’s edition, the Managing Director of Edumark Consult, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde said it has been specially packaged with some invigorating programmes that will help participants get a grip on the latest development and events in the education sector. “It will equip you with practical skills and ideas to grow yourself and make a great impact in the growth of your institution.”

“TOSSE brings together stakeholders in the education sector (school owners, administrators, teachers, students, parents, government agencies and other actors in the education industry) to discuss issues on school management, 21st century teaching skills, leadership skills, parenting and equip participants with trainings that will aid smooth transformation and rejuvenate our education system,” she said.

On some of the new programmes this year, Ogunde said there will be 20 free seminars for teachers in addition to legal aid where attendees will be provided with free advisory services, business clinic, arts and crafts village, leadership/personal growth seminar, among others. According to her, seasoned professionals have also confirmed their attendance to speak on different seminar topics.

“Our keynote speaker at the opening ceremony is the Country Director of Google, Mrs. Juliet Ehimuan. The Executive Director, Corona Schools, Mrs. Adeyoyin Adesina will be speaking on ‘Effective School Administration’ at the TOSSE Business Clinic scheduled for June 6 and many other programmes that have been line up for the two-day event.

She added that the impact of TOSEE on the country’s education sector in the past 10 years has been tremendous. “It has provided schools the opportunity to expose their staff to global practices right here in Nigeria. This year, we are also trying to involve head teachers and principals in public schools. We are trying to ensure we get individuals that will sponsor them to the TOSSE leadership seminar.”