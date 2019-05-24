NERC Grants More Discos, MAPs Metering Permits

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued permits to Kaduna and Eko Discos as well as their Meter Asset Providers (MAPs), as part of efforts to close the metering gap, while eliminating the practice of estimated billing in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

They got the permits barely a month after NERC granted same licences to Port Harcourt, Yola, Enugu and Ibadan Discos as well as their MAPs.

NERC said in a statement Thursday that it issued permits to the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC) and the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC)’s MAPs, in accordance with the MAP Regulations- NERC- R-112 of 2018.

It said that the permits were issued to MAPs that were successful in the procurements conducted by KEDC and EKEDC, adding that Section 4(3) of the MAP Regulation 2018 requires all electricity distribution licensees to engage MAPs that would assist, as investors, in closing the metering gap and thus eliminating the practice of estimated billing in the NESI.

The General Manager, Public Affairs Department of NERC, Dr. Usman Arabi, in the statement, said the commission had also directed that the rollout of meters should commence no later than the May 1, 2019.

He stated that, “customers of these Discos should expect from the commencement of rollout date for meters to be installed in their premises within 10 working days of making payment to MAPs in accordance with section 18 (3) of the MAP Regulations 2018.

“KEDC has appointed Crest Hill Engineering Limited, Holley Metering Ltd, Integrated Power Nigeria Limited and Mojec International Limited, while EKEDC has appointed Armese Consulting Limited, Bendoricks Integrated Limited, CIG Metering Assets Nigeria Limited, Gospel Digital Technology, Integrated Resources Limited, Mojec International Limited and Turbo Energy Limited, respectively to provide meters within their respective franchise under MAP.”

The MAPs will also charge an upfront amount of N36,991.50 for single-phase meters and N67,055.85 for three phase meters.

The statement said the cost of the meters is inclusive of supply, installation, maintenance and replacement of meters over its technical life.

He also assured that the commission would monitor closely the rollout plan of the distribution licensees and overall compliance with the regulation and various service agreements by the MAP and electricity distribution licensees.

NERC had issued permits to MAPs to roll out new meters, not later than May 1.

The Chairman of Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Ltd (MEMMCOL), which emerged as MAP for the Ibadan Disco, Mr. Kola Balogun, had revealed that the meter manufacturers had started massive production of meters to meet NERC’s directive of May 1 rollout deadline.