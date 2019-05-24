Dickson Congratulates Zamfara PDP over Supreme Court Judgement

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Mutawalle, and other PDP candidates in the State for their victory in the last general election following the Supreme Court judgement.

Dickson, who is also the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, in a statement issued Friday also congratulated the leaders of the party and its teeming supporters in Zamfara for their dedication, commitment and resilience which culminated in the party’s victory at the polls in Zamfara.

Dickson said that it was rather reassuring and commendable for the judiciary to display such a high level of courage and professionalism, especially given the unusual times.

He said that the ruling by the five-member panel of the Supreme Court read by Justice Paul Adamu Galinji, on Friday, which annulled all the votes of the APC and returned Mutawalle as winner, was victory for justice and democracy in action.

Dickson who is also Chairman of the South South Governors Forum also commended the Judiciary for standing up to the expectations of all well meaning Nigerians as an impartial arbiter of Justice.

He stated: “I hereby congratulate the Gubernatorial Candidate òf the Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Mohammed Mutawalle, on his victory at the Supreme Court whose ruling returned him as the winner of the gubernatorial election in the state.

“I also commend the leaders of the PDP and the teeming supporters of the party in Zamfara for their dedication and resilience.

“And very importantly, I thank the Judiciary, once again, for standing up to the expectations of the well-meaning Nigerian public as a strong, impartial arbiter that could be trusted.

“This landmark judgment is a victory for justice and indeed democracy

in action”.