Rack Centre Inducted into Hall of Fame

Rack Centre, Africa’s premium Data Centre Operator has been inducted into the Beacon of ICT Awards Hall of Fame, at the annual award ceremony of Communications Media Limited.

In the recent award ceremony held in Lagos, Rack Centre, an award winner of BoICT awards for five years running was inducted for its outstanding achievements as a leading data centre in sub-Saharan Africa.

In addition to its being inducted into the hall of fame, Rack Centre also won the 2019 ICT Infrastructure Provider of the Year, Data Centre category for five years in a row and ICT Infrastructure Provider of the Year for four years running.

Managing Director of Rack Centre, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, who delivered the ICT distinguished lecture in 2016, was also in this year edition voted as the ICT Personality of the Year.

The BoICT awards recognises organisation’s and individual’s contribution to ICT development in Nigeria and is considered by analysts as the most prestigious ICT award in Nigeria.

Responding to these numerous awards for Rack Centre, Dr Ayotunde Coker said: “We are highly honoured to have once again been voted for these awards and the induction into the Hall of Fame is a great recognition that Rack Centre consistently sets the bar for quality, innovation and customer service in all aspects of data centre colocation infrastructure and Cloud services in Sub Sahara Africa.”

Part of this year’s award was The Beacon of ICT Distinguished Lecture designed to explore efforts to put Nigeria on the global information and communications technologies map and was delivered by the Executive Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communication Commission, Professor Umar Garba Dambatta, with the theme: “Telcos and Banks Partnership to Drive Financial Inclusion.”