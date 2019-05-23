Nigeria’s Euracare Performs First Minimally Invasive Liver Surgery in Sub-sahara Africa

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria’s Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital has now been dubbed the first healthcare facility in Sub Sahara Africa to successfully perform Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystem (TIPS) procedure, otherwise known as a minimally invasive liver surgery.

TIPS, a procedure that uses imaging guidance to connect the portal vein to hepatic vein in the liver, was performed by a team of Nigerian doctors from Euracare.

Speaking during a press briefing to announce the feat, the leader of the surgical team, Dr. Hammed Ninalowo said they carried out the vascular and interventional radiology procedure using cutting edge technology from Euracare and highly qualified professionals, adding that it was the first of its kind in this part of the world.

Interventional radiology is an independent medical specialty that employs minimally invasive, image-guided procedures to diagnose and treat diseases in nearly every organ system.

Ninalowo said: “It is exciting to be able to perform the first TIPS procedure in Nigeria. With various techniques such as angiography, angioplasty, stenting, thrombolysis, embolisation and ablation, we are happy to provide an alternative procedure for patients, one that is favourable for the patient.”

Also speaking on the breakthrough, the Medical Director, Euracare, Dr Tosin Majekodunmi stressed that the success of the procedure was a testament to Euracare’s innovation and professionalism; noting that it was the hospital’s commitment to reducing medical tourism by Nigerians.

He said: “As a leading multi-specialist hospital in Nigeria, we are committed to providing excellent care for our patients and procedures like TIPS, which requires complex interventional radiology that allows us showcase our expertise especially to people who normally would prefer to travel abroad for procedures.”

He said interventional radiology treatments can be the first-line care option for a wide variety of conditions like blocked fallopian tubes, malignant tumours in lung and liver cancer, fibroids and non-healing ulcers on diabetic patients.

“Interventional radiology treatments do not involve open surgery allowing for small to no incisions, short hospital stay, quick recovery time, less scarring, reduced blood loss and reduced apprehension.

“In accordance with international standards, Euracare has deployed frontline technology with its cutting-edge medical imaging radiology department, which is equipped with the following Siemens modalities: 1.5 Tesla MRI, 64-Slice CT, Digital X-ray, Digital Mammography and Ultrasound Systems. Since its opening in 2017, Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital has serviced over 10,094 patients and completed 1,022 CT scans, 1,219 MRI scans, 108 cardiac procedures, 356 surgical procedures, 1,075 x-ray and 1,107 ultrasound,” he added.