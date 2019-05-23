Buhari Congratulates Fayemi

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja congratulated the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his emergence as the next Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the president expressed delight over Fayemi’s emergence as the consensus choice of the governors, saying it underscored the degree of confidence reposed in him by his colleagues.

Adesina also said the president urged the new NGF Chairman to see his election as a unique opportunity to develop a deeper, harmonious and fruitful working relationship, not only with the federal government, but also with other arms and tiers of government.

He said the president observed that “the focal objective of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at all times ought to be the higher interest of the people of this country above partisan, political, religious or regional differences.”

According to the statement, the president expressed the preparedness of the federal government to support the NGF to realise its laudable objectives.

It added that the president, while wishing Fayemi a successful tenure, commended the outgoing NGF Chairman, Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari, of Zamfara State for the leadership he has provided as chairman of the group.