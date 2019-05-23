2019 Hajj: Niger to Pay for Pilgrims’ Uniforms, Suitcases

By Laleye Dipo In Minna

The Niger State government will pay for the uniforms and suitcases of all intending pilgrims from the state to this year’s hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The state government’s gesture has therefore brought down the amount to be paid by the intending pilgrims from N1,534,305.10 to N1,513,650.

The Executive Secretary of the Pilgrims Board, Alhaji Umar Makun, in a statement in Minna on Thursday, said that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria had already approved that each intending pilgrim to the holy land from the country would pay N1,534,305.10 to cover “all components of the pilgrimages including suitcases and uniforms”.

The Executive Secretary said intending pilgrims could commence the payment of the fare to the Area Pilgrims Welfare Officers, advising that they should obtain receipts for all payments made.

He also advised them to utilise commercial banks of their choice and avoid fraudsters.

Makun however said that those who had performed the hajj in the last four years would not be eligible for the journey and should therefore not bother to apply.

He further said all the intending pilgrims that had deposited their money with the Board should pay up their balance on or before May 30 for onward remittance to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

Makun also disclosed that 3,946 seats have been allocated to the state for the purpose of this year’s hajj.