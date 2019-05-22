Union Begins Industrial Action against NCAA Today

Chinedu Eze

Baring last minute negotiations, activities at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) would be disrupted from today by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) for the failure of the management of the agency to acquiesce to their request on workers welfare.

The union and other labour organisations in the aviation industry had jointly requested that the agency should tinker its organogram to elevate some workers who were due for promotion but there were no vacant positions they would occupy if promoted.

A fortnight ago, the unions gave the agency ultimatum to create positions in the organogram to accommodate the workers who are over 15 months due for promotion.

In a statement issued by the union yesterday, NUATE said that it was peeved by the inaction by the management of NCAA and therefore declared a shutdown of the agency from today.

“As you are aware, our unions issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) and NCAA over sundry issues. This ultimatum expired on Monday May 20, 2019. At this time, the ministry has completely neglected the ultimatum while NCAA has reacted with only half-hearted measures. This means that no single item on the demands list has been ameliorated.

“Having therefore exhausted all efforts and patience on the issues, we are left with no other option, our unions hereby direct all staff of NCAA nationwide to commence an indefinite industrial action with effect from today. In the above regard, the general public is hereby notified that the situation will remain so until the following issues are completely resolved.

“For the above purpose, all NCAA workers are to assemble at the entrance/gate of the various work places and take directive from branch union officers on location until directed otherwise,” the statement from NUATE said.

But THISDAY investigations revealed that not all the workers are disposed to the strike action and those who do not agree with the demand of the unions might flout the directive.

Also, THISDAY learnt that the agency alone does not have the power to alter the organogram without approval from the Ministry of Transport (Aviation) and the Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.