Rebuilding North-east Our Greatest Challenge, Says Osinbajo

Michael Olugbode, in Maiduguri

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said the concern over rebuilding of the North-east remains the greatest challenge facing the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo made this declaration at the Shehu of Borno’s palace, as part of his one-day official visit to Borno State to commission some projects built by the outgoing administration of Governor Kashim Shettima.

He said with the signing of the North-east Development Commission ( NEDC ) Act into law, the vehicle of redevelopment of North-east has been set in motion.

He said: “I am here specifically to commission projects that were done under the administration of Governor Kashim Shettima who has done excellently well for the people of Borno despite the challenges of the Boko Haram terrorists in the state.”

The Vice President said: “I am impressed by the numerous projects that I have seen round the state and if I should go to commission all the projects, it will continue till May 29.

“Concerns of rebuilding North-east remains most important challenge that we have as a government and we want to assure you that it remains at the front burner of the federal government.”

He noted that: “Recently, the federal government signed into law the North-east Development Commission ( NEDC) Act which backs the vehicle of redevelopment of North-east.”

He added that, “With the men appointed into the commission, we are bound to witness great development in the rehabilitation process of the North-east.”

He assured the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai Elkanemi and the entire people and government of Borno of the continuous support of federal government towards restoration of peace in the state and the entire North-east.

Earlier, the Shehu of Borno had thanked the federal government for the continuous support to the people of Borno throughout the crisis.

He recalled how Boko Haram destroyed properties and displaced several citizens in the years of the crisis, but expressed confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari, who have ensured that peace returns to Borno and the North-east.

Governor Shettima thanked Osinbajo for the visit and the empathy shown to the people of Borno on their travails over the years .

Shettima recalled that on 29th of May, 2015, God ushered in administration that had Borno at heart, saying that Vice President Osinbajo has endeared himself to the people of Borno for establishing a school to cater for the orphans of Boko Haram.

“ During 2015 Ramadan, you came to Borno and took the bull by the horn and interacted with the IDPs,” he said.