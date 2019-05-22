FCMB Empowers More Customers in ‘Race to China Promo’

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has rewarded another set of its small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) customers in the season two of its reward scheme tagged, ‘FCMB SME Race to China Promo.’

The winners emerged through rounds of electronic selection from the pool of qualified SME customers in the first draws of the promo (for the months of March and April) held in Lagos, Kano, Abia and Oyo states on May 21, 2019.

Among the winners were eight customers who each won the star prize of an all-expense paid trip (return flight ticket to China and hotel accommodation for seven nights) to participate in the 2019 edition of the Canton Trade Fair, one of the world’s biggest import and export trade fairs, scheduled to hold later this year.

In addition, several other SME customers won various exciting items.

These, according to a statement from the bank include, $500 pre-loaded shopping cards, business enablers (such as, power generating sets, laptops) and other consolation prizes.

At the Lagos regional draw, Eternal Fabrics Enterprises and Gold Tech Multi-Global Limited, won the star prizes for the months of March and April, respectively, while Jahved Ventures and Sapart Integrated Services Limited in Gombe State emerged winners at the Northern regional draw which took place in Kano. Similarly, Soupah Farm-En-Market Limited and Lade Olagbenro & Company were the star prize winners at the regional draws for South-west, held in Ibadan, Oyo State. Ife Progress Resources Limited and The Congregation of the Mission emerged lucky winners at the South-east/South-south regional draw held in Aba, Abia State.

Among the winners of $500 preloaded shopping cards, power generating sets and laptops were Suraj Furniture Limited, Smoothie Express Limited, Pisces OEA Multibil Limited, Goldmet Ventures, Exclusive Champion Limited, Kingdom Ideas Integrated Limited and Brands Yard Limited.

The Season 2 of the promo which commenced in May and would run till October, is an extension of the first phase held last year following the huge success and impact recorded.

It was designed to give extra value, empower and reward its Business Banking/SME customers for their patronage and loyalty over the years.

The promo is targeted at customers who operate any of the bank’s local currency accounts. There would be a total of six draws which would hold monthly.

Speaking on the promo and on the draws, the Executive Director, Business Development of the Bank, Mrs. Bukola Smith said, “this is part of our initiatives to demonstrate our commitment to the growth of SMEs, which are key drivers of economic development.”

“The second edition of this promo has been enhanced to ensure that more customers have the opportunity to emerge as winners.

“From 43 winners in the first edition held last year, a total of 320 customers will win either a trip to China, $500 pre-loaded shopping cards, business enablers and other gifts that are on offer in the second edition.

“At each of the monthly draws, over 50 qualified customers will be rewarded. We will continue to create opportunities and offer the very best of products as well as services that will grow the business of our SME customers in a sustainable manner. We therefore encourage them to continue to do business with FCMB,” he added.

Smith explained that there would be four categories of winners in the ‘FCMB SME Race to China promo Season 2.

The first category is the star prize of return ticket and hotel accommodation during the winner’s stay in China.

To qualify for the star prize, existing or new SME customers of the Bank are required to increase their account balance on their Business Accounts by N1 million and maintain this for 30days.