No Staff was Sacked, Says NNPC

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has refuted claims that it has sacked some of its staff.

NNPC explained that the recent staff deployment in the corporation was normal replacement and backfill exercise to bridge the gap occasioned by the impending retirement of some management staff, among others.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in a release in Abuja Monday, explained that the exercise involved statutory retirement of 11 of its senior management staff as well as redeployment of 19 others, saying such replacements were always effected before the final exit of the concerned staff.

Ughamadu stated that in all, 30 senior members of staff were affected by both the statutory retirements and redeployment.

He gave the list of the staff on statutory retirement between 1st May and 31 July this year to include: General Manager, Chad Basin, Aniya Francis Umaru, who is from the North-eastern part of the country and retired on May 6th, 2019; Adewale Solomon Ladenegan, Managing Director, KRPC, who hails from the South-west and retired on May 13th, 2019 and Musa Sulyman Gimba, who was the Group General Manager, NNPC Leadership Academy, who also is from the North-east and retired on May 14th, 2019.

Others include: Umma Ayuba Musa, who was the General Manager, HR & Admin Services, Duke Oil, from North-west and retired on May 19th, 2019; Emmanuel–Ate Mariagoretti Ndidi, General Manager, Support Services, NGC, from the South-south region and retires on May 30th, 2019; Tsavnande Thaddeaus Atighir, Executive Director, Operations, from the North-central; Okor Ovieghara, General Manager, Upstream/TA to GMD, who hails from the South-south region; Barau Mohammed Kabir, Managing Director, NGMC, who is from the North-western region; Dawaki Salihi Abubakar, the General Manager NLNG, LIMS, from the North-west; Ibrahim Aminu Bagudu, the Executive Director, ETSD, NPDC, who is from the North-west and Yusuf Shimingah Matashi, the Managing Director, NPDC, who hails from the north-western region retires on 17th July, 2019.

Ughamadu also named the following to be among the 19 staff that were redployed: Anas Mustapha Mohammed, Usman Faruk, Ali Muhammed Sarki, Osarolube Ezekiel, Ihya Aondoaver Mson, Isah Abubakar Lapal, Umar Hamza Ado, Garba Adamu Kaita, Ossai Uche, Usman Umar, Ehizoje Tunde Ighodaro, Ahmed Mohammed Abdulkabir and Lere Isa Aliyu.Others are: Richard-Obioha Maryrose Nkemegina, Dikko Ahmed, Ibrahim Sarafa Ayobami, Usman Yusuf, Sambo Mansur Sadiq and Buggu Louis Tizhe.

The NNPC spokesman said it was usual for the corporation to obtain necessary approvals on replacements of retiring staff ahead of schedule, adding that this was the case with the recent exercise that took effect as at when the retiring staff depart at various times within the period.

Ughamadu stated that the exercise was effected to ensure uninterrupted operations of the corporation in achieving its mandate, adding that extant corporate guidelines were strictly followed in the process.

He advised members of the public to disregard the insinuation that some staff of the corporation were relieved of their duties, saying the deployments were expected and aimed at sustaining the system.

The NNPC spokesperson urged the staff of the corporation not to be distracted with the report.