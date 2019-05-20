Al-Makura: I Need More than Seven Days to Account for Security Votes

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, has said he will need more than seven days to respond to a freedom of information request by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

SERAP had asked President Muhammadu Buhari and all the 36 governors to provide details of what was appropriated for as security votes between 2011 and 2019.

Al-Makura’s response was contained via a letter, with reference number, NS/MOJ/ADM/108/VOL1/65, signed by Nasarawa state attorney-general.

According to Kolawole Oludare, SERAP’s deputy director, Al-Makura promised to revert to the organisation when the information is ready.

“I refer to your letter dated 12th April 2019 requesting information on the spending of security votes by Nasarawa State between 2011 to date,” Oludare quoted the governor as saying.

“I am directed to draw your attention to the fact that the information being requested covers a period of eight years and will require more than 7 days to process.

“We shall revert to you as soon as the information is ready.”

In its reply, SERAP asked the governor to fast-track the process and ensure the information is provided before the expiration of his tenure on May 29.

“We urge you to fast-track the process to ensure that the information is sent to us before the expiration of your term on 29th May 2019,” SERAP said.

“This would be a perfect parting gift to the people of Nasarawa, and show the way for 35 other state governors and the federal government that have failed, so far, to respond to the FOI requests on security votes spending.”