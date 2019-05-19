Is el-Rufai Serious about Kaduna-Abuja Road?

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, last week asked the people to ignore the position of the federal lawmakers over the Kaduna-Abuja highway, saying the road had become very safe and went on to okay it for everyone, who intends to ply it.

Unfortunately, this is not about what el-Rufai thinks but that which is obtainable as far as the road is concerned. That the Kaduna-Abuja highway has remained notorious for many years is not in debate; what is however trending is that the degree of notoriety has escalated, because those entrusted with the security of life and property are incompetent.

It is important for the Kaduna governor to know that this is not one of such issues he could easily talk his way through. The state of the road became appalling the day men of the underworld made it their abode and government didn’t see a need to live up to its billing. It is therefore difficult to trust el-Rufai, who is good at talking himself through difficulties, on this. Reality is the answer to the menace that the road currently constitutes.