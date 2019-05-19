Group Offers Free Education To Over 5000 Pupils

A non-governmental organisation, Joy of The Whole Earth, has given free education to over 5000 pupils across various communities in Lagos.

The group, which has been training youths in various skills since 2009 through a project known as ‘Community Member Promotion’, has also given out loans to more than 2000 people living around the Ibeju, Lekki area of Lagos.

Revealing that their vision is to have free education programme in each local government area across the federation over the next five years, founder of the organisation, Fortunate Gbekeleoluwa, said that they had built temporary structures for free education program for those that are not privileged to gain entry to government schools.

He said, “Since God gave us this vision to render assistance to members of the public in 2009, Joy of The Whole Earth Foundation has given free education to over 5000 pupils in Nigeria.

“Our vision is to have this free education programme in each local government of Nigeria within the next five years.

“We believe that God that has made the schools we are presently operating in different locations possible, will empower us to help more children go to school in Nigeria.

“We want all kind-hearted individuals, organisations and government to work with us to establish free primary and secondary schools in each local government of Nigeria so that more children can have the chance to acquire education”.